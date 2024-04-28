Newey tipped to POACH key Red Bull staff if he joins F1 rivals

Adrian Newey could convince some of his Red Bull colleagues to join him on a new Formula 1 project if he leaves Red Bull for a rival team, according to a former driver.

The Brit has been with the Austrian team for 18 years, collecting 13 world championships and consolidating his legacy as the greatest designer the sport has ever seen.

But reports suggest that he is on his way out of Red Bull, and could be set to embark on a new F1 project aged 65.

The team, however, have stated that Newey is under contract until the end of 2025, and they are unaware he is joining any other team.

The likes of Aston Martin and Ferrari would be delighted to obtain his services for a championship push – the latter of which have been chasing him for nearly two decades.

Adrian Newey has been linked with a move away from Red Bull

Adrian Newey helped to produce the dominant RB20

Could Adrian Newey take Red Bull engineers with him?

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, former F1 driver Ivan Capelli shared his thoughts on a possible headline Newey departure.

"Yes," he said when asked if he was surprised about the reports of a Newey exit.

"Because at 65, leaving is an important challenge in which everything is at stake.

“And, in any case, I have to say that logically he won't go away alone, an engineer of that calibre takes his faithful with him, given that in a new structure it will have to be operational and active immediately.”

The possibility of Max Verstappen, Newey, Helmut Marko and several engineers leaving will make Red Bull feel slightly nervous.

It is not easy to replace true talent in F1, and losing the pillars of their success could turn them from title contenders to midfielders overnight.

