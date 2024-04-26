Newey exit DATE revealed as Red Bull F1 chief set to leave

A date for when Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey is set to leave the team has been given, according to reports.

Newey will leave the world champion outfit, it has been confirmed, following speculation surrounding team principal Christian Horner's conduct.

While it has not been confirmed as of yet where Newey will end up once he leaves Red Bull, it has been confirmed by BBC Sport that his desire is to leave the team with whom he has been with since 2006, and that the allegations made against Horner were one of the main factors in his decision.

Taking over as chief technical officer from the Milton Keynes-based outfit's sophomore season, Newey has helped the team claim six constructors' titles and seven drivers' championships, designing what Horner recently described as the 'most successful car in F1 history' in 2023.

Newey exit timeline revealed

The timeline for Newey's exit is a tricky one, with a new hypercar project thoroughly underway guided by the Brit, and a contract that supposedly runs until the end of 2025.

However, The Times are now reporting that the Red Bull design guru will be allowed to leave at the end of the 2024 season to pursue other opportunities.

Newey has been the subject of rumours linking him with an offer from ambitious outfit Aston Martin, who are attempting to launch a title bid of their own in 2026, with engine manufacturers Honda, who have also previously had so much success with Red Bull.

On the other hand, Sky Sports F1 pundit David Croft recently suggested that Newey should instead be looking to team up with Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari from the 2025 season.

