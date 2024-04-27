Marko reveals how Verstappen has HELPED Perez at Red Bull

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has revealed the reasons why Sergio Perez was struggling in comparison to Max Verstappen last season.

2023 was a year of ups and downs for Mexican star Perez, as he began the season with two victories in Jeddah and Baku and looked like he might mount a title fight.

READ MORE: Newey set to announce STUNNING Red Bull departure

However, teammate Verstappen completely ran away with the championship with 19 wins from 22, with Perez struggling to keep up.

The 34-year-old’s poor run of form was compounded by him not making an appearance in Q3 for five straight races between Monaco and Silverstone.

Sergio Perez has struggled in comparison to Max Verstappen

Verstappen won 19 of 22 races in 2023

Marko reveals Perez struggles reason

Nevertheless, Perez was able to finish second in the standings to achieve Red Bull’s first one-two finish in the championship, albeit with less than half of Verstappen's 575 points.

Perez has enjoyed a strong start to the 2024 season, though, achieving four podiums from the opening five races, including three second-place finishes in Red Bull one-two’s.

Speaking in his column for Speedweek after the Chinese Grand Prix, Red Bull chief Marko praised the Mexican for his strong performances and revealed the reason for his struggles last year were because he ‘desperately’ tried to get ahead of Verstappen.

READ MORE: F1 giants announce name change with IMMEDIATE effect

Perez is under pressure to perform at RBR

“What I'm also happy about is that Sergio Perez is showing stronger performances in this first part of the season than he did a year ago,” he said.

“Checo’ no longer goes into the race with the claim that he absolutely wants to beat Max. By this I also mean that in 2023 he almost desperately went his own way when it came to voting if the speed wasn't right. So he tried to get closer to Max in a technical way with a different set-up. He gave that up.

“Perez is now taking roughly the same route as Verstappen when it comes to voting. As a result, he loses less time and is significantly better, especially in the qualifying, than in 2023.”

READ MORE: Audi agree LONG-TERM F1 deal with star driver

Related