F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification after penalty CHAOS

Penalties shake up the order after a dramatic race at the Shanghai International Circuit.

While Max Verstappen celebrated his 58th career win, there was plenty of action behind him.

Lando Norris emerged as a surprise on the podium, capitalising on the chaos to snatch second place ahead of Sergio Perez, who finished a close third.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc salvaged a fourth-place finish, with Carlos Sainz rounding out the top five.

However, the story of the race wasn't just about the front runners.

Midfield saw its fair share of battles and misfortune. A fierce battle between Kevin Magnussen and Yuki Tsunoda resulted in a collision that forced the Japanese driver out of the race.

Magnussen's move earned him a 10-second time penalty, a fate shared by Williams' Logan Sargeant, who was penalised for overtaking under safety car conditions.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll also found himself on the receiving end of a 10-second penalty after causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo at Turn 14 hairpin.

Ricciardo himself got a 10-second penalty for passing Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg under safety car conditions, but since he retired from the race, a three-place grid penalty was imposed instead, which the Australian will serve in the Sprint race in Miami.

2024 Chinese GP - Final classification

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull Racing]: 1:40:52.554

2. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +13.773s

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull Racing]: +19.160s

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +23.623s

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +33.983s

6. George Russell [Mercedes]: +38.724s

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +43.414s

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +56.198s

9. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +57.986s

10. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: +60.476s

11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +62.812s

12. Alexander Albon [Williams]: +65.506s

13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: +69.223s

14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]: +71.689s

15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +82.786s

16. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: +87.533s

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: +95.110s

NC. Daniel Ricciardo [RB]: DNF

NC. Yuki Tsunoda [RB]: DNF

NC. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: DNF



Fastest Lap

Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: 1:37.810 on lap 45

