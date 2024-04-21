Max Verstappen has a reputation for knowing everything that goes on around him in a Formula 1 race, often taking advantage of screens around tracks to see incidents further back in the pack.

However, a paucity of monitors around the Shanghai International Circuit meant that he didn't see Lance Stroll's collision with Daniel Ricciardo until the cool-down room after the Chinese Grand Prix, which he comfortably triumphed in, and the world championship leader reacted with shock.

Seeing the Australian rear-ended by the Aston Martin driver at the safety car restart, Verstappen exclaimed 'oh!' and covered his mouth, before trying to pin down when the incident had taken place.

Stroll was given a ten-second penalty for the collision, which – along with Yuki Tsunoda being taken out by Kevin Magnussen – brought out a second safety car almost immediately.

Ricciardo was running in the points when he was hit

Stroll has been criticised this season

Ricciardo punted out of Chinese GP

Ricciardo ended up retiring with damage from the accident, meaning that both VCARB cars were essentially taken out of the race within a couple of corners.

David 'Crofty' Croft on commentary said at the time: "Oh no Ricciardo! Not his fault at all. Back-ended by Lance Stroll. There's half a diffuser left! I can understand why he says he has no grip. Both RBs out of the Chinese GP."

Verstappen, meanwhile, had no such drama to contend with at the front, pulling away after the second restart to claim his fourth win of the season by over ten seconds from surprise runner-up Lando Norris.

The win, coupled with his sprint victory on Saturday, moves the Dutchman 25 points clear of team-mate Sergio Perez in the drivers' world championship standings – with Red Bull 44 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors'.

