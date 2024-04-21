close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo BLASTED by F1 rival as carnage brings out safety car

Ricciardo BLASTED by F1 rival as carnage brings out safety car

Ricciardo BLASTED by F1 rival as carnage brings out safety car

Ricciardo BLASTED by F1 rival as carnage brings out safety car

Daniel Ricciardo was blasted by an F1 rival after being accused of brake testing at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The incident, shortly after the ending of a safety car period at the hairpin near the end of the lap, occurred around the same time as Yuki Tsunoda went off the track following an incident with Kevin Magnussen - another collision.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton and Ferrari chief had meals together years before 2025 signing

Lance Stroll hit the rear of Daniel Ricciardo on the first safety car restart lifting the RB into the air.

"The idiot just slammed on the brake. Check damage," Stroll said.

Ricciardo had to stop from hitting Piastri in front, the incident giving Ricciardo floor damage.

Ricciardo forced to retire

The Australian driver could not continue with the damage and was forced to retire on Lap 34.

Stroll has received a 10 second time penalty for causing the incident, to which he responded:

"Unbelievable man. Such a joke!"

READ MORE: Hamilton makes STUNNING claim on F1 future amid Ferrari contract uncertainty

More to follow

Related

F1 Daniel Ricciardo Yuki Tsunoda Lance Stroll Kevin Magnussen Chinese Grand Prix
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix FREE
Chinese Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix FREE

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2024 start time & TV channel
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2024 start time & TV channel

  • Yesterday 22:57

Latest News

Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2024 times – Verstappen takes CHAOTIC victory

  • 13 minutes ago
Chinese Grand Prix

Ricciardo BLASTED by F1 rival as carnage brings out safety car

  • 53 minutes ago
Chinese Grand Prix

Hamilton BEMOANS Mercedes amid Chinese Grand Prix frustrations

  • 1 hour ago
Chinese Grand Prix

LAP ONE: Red Bull left stunned after F1 rival makes SUPERB start

  • 1 hour ago
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for the Chinese Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Shanghai

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x