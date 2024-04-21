Ricciardo BLASTED by F1 rival as carnage brings out safety car

Daniel Ricciardo was blasted by an F1 rival after being accused of brake testing at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The incident, shortly after the ending of a safety car period at the hairpin near the end of the lap, occurred around the same time as Yuki Tsunoda went off the track following an incident with Kevin Magnussen - another collision.

Lance Stroll hit the rear of Daniel Ricciardo on the first safety car restart lifting the RB into the air.

"The idiot just slammed on the brake. Check damage," Stroll said.

Ricciardo had to stop from hitting Piastri in front, the incident giving Ricciardo floor damage.

Ricciardo forced to retire

The Australian driver could not continue with the damage and was forced to retire on Lap 34.

Stroll has received a 10 second time penalty for causing the incident, to which he responded:

"Unbelievable man. Such a joke!"

