EXCLUSIVE: F1 legend injured in 95G horror crash at Imola '94 praises FIA safety advances

Formula 1 lost one of its greatest drivers 30 years ago when Ayrton Senna lost his life at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

The weekend saw Senna and Roland Ratzenberger killed when driving at Imola and injuries to Rubens Barrichello, who sat out of the weekend following a heavy Friday Qualifying crash.

Barrichello was in his second F1 season and basking in the glory of taking his first podium finish at the Pacific GP two weeks earlier when a 95G impact on the tyre barriers at Variante Bassa knocked him unconscious.

Speaking exclusively to GPFans before the 30th anniversary of one of F1's darkest weekends, Barrichello reflected on how the sport has evolved.

FIA safety improvements thanks to Senna

Drivers are safer today - pictured is George Russell's Mercedes in 2024

"A lot of things," answers Barrichello when asked what has changed in F1 since the 90s.

"I think safety has been improved quite a lot since Imola '94, obviously thanks to Ayrton.

"But we had to see him go to have something like that.

"Sports is danger[ous], we know, but at the end of the day, 30 years... I think the FIA have done a great job in making everything a little better."

Senna still an 'idol'

Senna is not forgotten

It's notable that Barrichello, now a father to two racing drivers, Eduardo and Fernando, is watching his sons enjoy the benefits of improved safety standards.

Barrichello spoke to GPFans at the season-opening Euroformula Open race in Portimao, where Fernando "Fefo" Barrichello made his debut in the category.

Even for the 18-year-old Fefo, Senna is a name that carries weight for Brazil.

"I think he's an idol of every Brazilian driver," said the youngest Barrichello.

