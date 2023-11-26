F1 teams sent SAFETY warning by FIA

Sam Cook

Formula 1 teams have been instructed by the FIA to 'stress the importance of eye protection', after a number of teams were investigated for not wearing the correct safety equipment in the pitlane.

Lewis Hamilton was the first to be noted for a 'pit stop infringement', leading to lots of speculation as to what he may have done and what the potential consequences could be.

In a bizarre few minutes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a number of other drivers were noted for the same thing, with Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle stating, 'someone's trying to make a point about something'.

Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly, Logan Sargeant and Zhou Guanyu were the others to have allegedly committed the infringement, which was revealed by F1 journalist Chris Medland to have been related to pit crews not wearing the correct eyewear.

The Mercedes pit crew were investigated for not wearing the right gear at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton may have been worried that the incident could impact his race result

Mercedes punishment revealed

After being summoned to the stewards room, the members of each team were not handed specific punishments, but were all reminded of the importance of the article in the F1 Sporting Regulations.

"Having received reports from the Race Director and viewed video evidence, written reports from Pit Marshals and heard from each of the team representatives, the Stewards determine that numerous breaches of Article 34.13 appear to have occurred," the FIA said in a statement.

"However, the video evidence was in some cases insufficiently clear to determine where for example, a visor was open, the team member concerned may have been wearing glasses or other eye protection.

"Notwithstanding, there were numerous examples of eye protection not being used," they continued.

"The safety of team members is paramount. All Teams are requested to stress the importance of eye protection for all personnel working on a car and ensure that this Article is respected by all team members in the future."

