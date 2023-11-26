FIA open UNUSUAL Hamilton investigation over incident in Abu Dhabi

Sam Cook

Sunday 26 November 2023 16:15 - Updated: 16:23

Mercedes could be in trouble with the stewards, having been noted for a pit stop infringement during Lewis Hamilton's stop at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

While Hamilton didn't himself commit any offence, his team have allegedly completed a pit stop without wearing the correct eye protection, which would break Formula 1 safety rules.

The incident will be investigated after the race, and could have ramifications in Mercedes' battle with Ferrari for second in the constructors' championship, although Sky Sports claim that the most likely punishment would be a fine for the team.

Pierre Gasly, Max Verstappen, Logan Sargeant and Zhou Guanyu have also all been noted for similar incidents.

The Mercedes pit crew have been caught out for not wearing the right gear at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has struggled at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend

Max Verstappen has also been noted for a pit stop infringement at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Mercedes in trouble with stewards

In a bizarre few minutes at the Yas Marina Circuit, all five drivers were noted for an infringement that is unusual to say the least during the course of an F1 race.

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle said that 'someone is trying to make a point' after the alleged offences came up on the screen.

After the race, the FIA realeased an official statement on the matter:

“A representative of each team is required to report to the stewards at 1945 hrs in relation to an alleged breach of Article 34.13 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations by your team personnel during today’s race (use of appropriate eye protection).”

With Mercedes just four points ahead of Ferrari before the start of the race, they will be hoping that this doesn't lead to a penalty for Hamilton.

READ MORE: Verstappen sees off early challenge before sealing CRUSHING Abu Dhabi GP win