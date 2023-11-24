Mercedes boss Wolff prepares for 'FIGHT' with fierce F1 rivals

Tyler Rowlinson

Friday 24 November 2023 09:57

Toto Wolff is ready for a close fight between Mercedes and Ferrari as the two teams battle it out for second in the constructors’ championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ferrari have closed the gap to just four points after an impressive run of form in recent races, while Mercedes have struggled to get the best out of the W14.

Speaking to the official Mercedes website, Wolff reflected on the result at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix and looked ahead to the season finale.

READ MORE: Red Bull driver to replace AlphaTauri star after Abu Dhabi GP

He said: "On track for us [in Las Vegas], it was a case of 'what could have been'. The pace of the car was strong. Without the numerous incidents of contact, both Lewis and George would have been challenging for the podium. But that's a case of could have, would have, should have.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished P7 and P8 in Las Vegas

Ferrari have closed the gap to just four points to second place Mercedes going into Abu Dhabi

"Ferrari have closed the gap in the constructors' to just four points and we're ready to give it our all in Abu Dhabi to come out on top.

"They have shown good form recently, but we know we haven't maximised our performance in the past few races.

"It will be a close fight and hopefully we can finish the season with a strong performance and on the front foot."

Ferrari improved form puts pressure on Mercedes

It’s been difficult for Mercedes in the last couple races, with both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton seemingly struggling with the car as Ferrari have closed the gap.

Ferrari came home to finish P2 and P6 in Las Vegas to put more pressure on Mercedes

Russell retired from the Brazilian Grand Prix while Hamiton could only manage P8 in what Wolff described as ‘inexcusable’. Carlos Sainz came home P6 for Ferrari in what could have been a bigger haul of points for the team had it not been for Charles Leclerc crashing on the formation lap.

Ferrari showed their pace again in Las Vegas with Leclerc taking pole and finishing second and Sainz finished sixth after starting 12th following his controversial grid penalty. The Mercedes duo took P7 and P8 respectively, leaving a four-point difference between the two teams heading into the final race of the season.

READ MORE: F1 team boss reveals 'crazy' claim over signing Verstappen