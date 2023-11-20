F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 20 November 2023 17:57

Formula 1 reaches its conclusion this weekend as the 20 drivers take to the track one last time in 2023 for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull will be looking to round off the year in style as they take to the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday for the 22nd and final event on the F1 calendar.

The Dutchman claimed victory last time out in Las Vegas, with Charles Leclerc pipping Sergio Perez to second place on the final lap.

Although unable to settle any title ambitions, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has plenty of subplots to keep tabs on, most notably the mere four-point lead that Mercedes hold over Ferrari in the constructors' championship.

With teams eager to get their strategy right and end the season on a high-note, the weather will once again play a pivotal part in those decisions.

Just how might the weather affect the drivers? As the weekend approaches, here is the forecast...

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

With no Saturday night action, nor sprint weekend format to contend with, FP1 gets underway 1.30pm local time (9.30am GMT) in what is set to be 26 degrees Celsius.

That will climb ever so slightly for FP2, taking place three-and-a-half hours later, with the heat set to reach 29 degrees as the drivers take to the track.

Gentle winds from the west-north-west aren't expected to pose too big a risk, with speeds not due to rise above eight miles per hour.

Saturday

The final practice session is set to be clear yet again, with 28 degree heat forecast, yet surprisingly there is an – albeit modest – 10 per cent chance of rain predicted prior to FP3.

Clear skies will ultimately prevail for qualifying later on Saturday, with a slightly cooler temperature of 26 degrees Celsius setting the conditions in which the drivers will set the grid for Sunday's race.

Sunday

The main event on Sunday will see the highest temperatures of the weekend, with up to 31 degrees Celsius expected ahead of lights out.

Tyre management will once again be a crucial factor as the teams and drivers take to the track one final time in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

