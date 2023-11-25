FIA take action for F1 qualifying after Verstappen incident

Matthew Hobkinson

Max Verstappen's pit-lane antics during Friday's practice session at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been prohibited for Saturday qualifying.

During FP2, the Red Bull driver was sat impatiently behind the cars of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Pierre Gasly on the way out of the pits.

Not looking to waste valuable minutes on track, the Dutchman squeezed his RB19 down the right-hand side of of the pit-lane coming perilously close to making contact with both Mercedes cars.

Although it made for nervous viewing, there was nothing technically wrong with Verstappen's actions, with 1996 F1 champion Damon Hill even going as far to label it as 'overtake of the year'.

Yet in a revised version of the event notes sent to teams on Saturday morning, race director Niels Wittich has made it clear that a repeat of Verstappen's actions will not be tolerated.

The amendment read: “Overtaking is prohibited in the pit exit road unless a car slows with an obvious problem.”

The 26-year-old was understandably keen to make the most of FP2, given that he sat out of FP1, alongside Sergio Perez, as they handed the keys over to Jake Dennis and Isack Hadjar.

Verstappen: Hamilton and Russell had to move

Although frustrated by the incident, Verstappen brushed off any complaints from the likes of Russell and Hamilton for his actions.

"They have to move," he said after practice. "They are all driving slow and I want to go out because we are all limited on time and they keep on driving in the middle.

"Then I went to pass, they try to squeeze me in the wall. So a bit silly."

Although there was no damage done, it is clear to see that Wittich is keen to avoid a repeat incident that could possibly lead to more severe consequences during qualifying.

