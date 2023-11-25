Marko reveals TRUTH behind Hamilton to Red Bull rumours

Cal Gaunt

The prospect of Lewis Hamilton joining Red Bull remains shrouded in uncertainty, as both he and Christian Horner offer conflicting narratives about the alleged behind-the-scenes discussions. Helmut Marko, however, appears confident that Horner's account offers the most credibility.

The controversy began when team principal Horner revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that a representative from Hamilton's team had approached Red Bull to discuss the possibility of a switch earlier this year.

Having extended his contract with Mercedes until 2025, Hamilton vehemently denies this, while Horner similarly stands by his account.

Lewis Hamilton denies contacting Red Bull over a possible switch

Christian Horner has said a representative of Lewis Hamilton contacted the team over a move from Mercedes

Helmut Marko believes Christian Horner's version of events

Hamilton to Red Bull 'would not work'

Red Bull advisor Marko, speaking to Sky Germany, remains convinced that contact did take place and that it was initiated by team Hamilton.

"Christian Horner informed me that someone from Hamilton’s circle contacted him, asking if there was a possibility for Hamilton to drive for us," he said.

"I said that the atmosphere is still charged thanks to the events of 2021 and it’s probably not going to work out due to emotional differences.

"Financially, we also can’t afford the most expensive driver on the grid. However, the main point was the relationship between Max and Lewis."

When asked exactly who contacted Red Bull, Marko replied: "Someone from Lewis' circle."

