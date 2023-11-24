McLaren and Mercedes confirm F1 deal until 2030

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 24 November 2023 10:25 - Updated: 10:25

McLaren and Mercedes have signed terms for a new power unit agreement to last until 2030.

McLaren have run Mercedes power since 2021 in a contract that was set to expire at the end of 2025.

A deal has now been struck that will see that continue until 2030, beyond the introduction of new regulations in 2026.

“Mercedes-Benz have been a brilliant and reliable partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team,” McLaren CEO Zak Brown said.

“The extension signifies the confidence that our shareholders and the wider team have in their powertrains and the direction we’re taking with them into the new era of regulations ahead.

“We have been successful together, both in the last three seasons and when they previously powered the team, so we look forward to the success to come as we continue our journey to fight consistently at the front of the grid.”

Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, also shared his pleasure in agreeing a new deal, one that will see McLaren become the team's first customer when the new regulations arrive.

“It has been a cornerstone of our motorsport strategy to work with strong customer teams,” Wolff said. “This has many advantages. It gives a clear competitive benchmark, accelerates our technical learning, and strengthens the overall F1 business case for Mercedes-Benz.

“McLaren have been fierce and fair competitors since 2021, especially in the second half of this season.

"McLaren’s strong performances underline the importance of transparent and equal supply to all customer teams in the sport, if we wish to achieve the goal of 10 teams capable of fighting for podium finishes.”

