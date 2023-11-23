Red Bull driver to replace AlphaTauri star after Abu Dhabi GP

Jay Winter

Red Bull and Honda talent Ayumu Iwasa is set to make his mark not only in the Super Formula series but also in the world of Formula 1.

The 22-year-old Japanese driver, currently a Red Bull junior and competing in Formula 2, has been confirmed to join Team Mugen in Super Formula for the upcoming 2024 season while also landing a practice session spot for post-season testing with AlphaTauri.

Iwasa is poised to partner with the two-time Super Formula champion Tomoki Nojiri at Team Mugen, taking over the seat previously occupied by Liam Lawson.

While Lawson is set to embrace full-time reserve driver duties for Red Bull's F1 teams in 2024, Iwasa is gearing up for a new chapter in his career within the Super Formula arena.

Ayumu Iwasa (left) with fellow AlphaTauri reserve driver Liam Lawson

After success in F2, Iwasa will be stepping over to Super Formula

Dream come true

"I'm happy to be able to race in Super Formula for Team Mugen next season," Iwasa said.

"I'm really excited to compete as a member of such an experienced team and alongside Nojiri, who has experience winning titles.

"In order to realise my dream of racing in the world's highest category, I'll aim for victories and the championship while learning from Nojiri's strength and speed in each race."

From F2 to F1

Iwasa will partake in AlphaTauri's post-season practice

In addition to the Super Formula announcement, Iwasa has another feather in his cap.

He will step into the world of F1 as he takes part in the post-season test in place of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda with AlphaTauri following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

This presents a valuable chance for the young driver to showcase his skills on the F1 stage.

As Iwasa heads into the F2 finale this weekend with a mathematical chance of claiming the championship, his journey in both Super Formula and the F1 post-season test marks a significant step forward in his promising career.

