Red Bull trademark potential new F1 team name

Sam Cook

Wednesday 22 November 2023 19:57

Red Bull have trademarked the 'Racing Bulls' title, leading to rumours that this could be the new name for AlphaTauri.

The team have already confirmed that they will be ditching the name that they've held since rebranding from Toro Rosso back in 2020.

It's been widely reported that Red Bull want their sister team to be more in-line with the brand, and this new Racing Bulls name certainly would do that.

Now, Red Bull GmbH have had the trademark registered in the European Union, having applied for it back in September.

AlphaTauri have been known as such since the 2020 season

During Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz's time with the team, they were known as Toro Rosso

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda have been confirmed as AlphaTauri's two drivers next season

More details on new F1 team

Whilst nothing has been officially confirmed, this registration of a new trademark could be the strongest hint yet as to what AlphaTauri will be known as from 2024 onwards.

There are also rumours circling on social media that the team, who have recently confirmed Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda as their drivers for next season, will be sponsored by CashApp and Visa.

The logo for the AlphaTauri rebrand has reportedly been leaked.



The logo and the word mark "Racing Bulls" was trademarked in the European Union by Red Bull GmbH earlier this year.#F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/ABnnXNoTPX — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) November 22, 2023

The Faenza-based outfit are also set to ditch their current colour scheme, with a blue and silver livery expected to replace the navy and white design.

READ MORE: AlphaTauri release update on 'UNIQUE' rebrand