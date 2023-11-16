Deadpool, Lauda and casinos: F1's best unique Las Vegas Grand Prix designs

Sam Cook

Thursday 16 November 2023 14:57

AlphaTauri have become the latest Formula 1 team to reveal a special livery for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with many focusing on the rich history of the famous city.

F1 heads to Vegas this weekend for the inaugural Las Vegas GP, an event that has been over 40 years in the making since the last Caesars Palace GP.

The street circuit night race will be lit up by a variety of colours and designs different to what we have been used to for much of 2023.

Ferrari, for example, are running it back with a stunning red and white design for their cars, echoing Niki Lauda's 1975 and 1977 championship-winning cars, whilst Williams' cars feature the famous Vegas sign.

Red Bull have brought a fan-chosen livery to Vegas this weekend

Williams a running a special design at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, focused around the history of the city

Ferrari's new design for the Las Vegas Grand Prix is a nod to Niki Lauda's championship-winning cars

Red Bull will lead with a fan-chosen livery, and Alpine will also show off a fresh-looking creation around the Las Vegas Street Circuit.

Whilst most paint jobs we have seen will be just used in Vegas, AlphaTauri's new livery will be used for the AbuDhabi GP too, as part of a unique partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment America.

bringing our speed streaks to the streets of Las Vegas 👊



introducing our new special livery for the final two races of the season, inspired by the latest AlphaTauri x Brendan Monroe Las Vegas Capsule Collection 🙌#AlphaTauri #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/ydi6LUHlE1 — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) November 16, 2023

Ocon's Deadpool-inspired helmet

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have recently become shareholders in the Alpine team

It's not just the cars that are getting a makeover.

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon recently met up with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in a video on the Frenchman's official X page.

In the video, he shared with Reynolds, who has recently become an investor in the team, the helmet he would be wearing in Vegas, an all-red design with eyes in the top, inspired by Reynolds' anti-hero character.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who has been quite critical of the whole affair in Vegas, has revealed a neon helmet which features a number of references to his three world championship titles and the rich gambling history of the city.

A 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐬 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐭 for the return of F1 in the Neon Capital of the World! 🌃🎲



The Las Vegas special 1:2 & 1:4 scale model helmets 👉 https://t.co/zwpDPsEX5I#LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/K6iUHWci4r — Max Verstappen (@VerstappenCOM) November 8, 2023

