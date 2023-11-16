F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Schedule, start times and TV channels for practice, qualifying and race
This weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix might have the most unusual set of timings in recent memory – being the first race in nearly 40 years to be run on a Saturday, rather than a Sunday.
In a move which seems to limit their audience domestically, sessions will be held deep into the night in the Nevada desert on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, leaving east coast viewers to struggle out of bed in the middle of the night.
Fans in the UK will fare a little better (at least the sessions will be on the 'right' days in a European time zone), but will have to be up long before the sun comes up if they want to catch the action at the sharp end.
Here is all you need to know heading into this week's schedule in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas GP FP1 - Thursday, November 16, 2023
We get underway on Thursday evening in Vegas, the drivers taking to the new track for the first time ever at 8:30pm local time – an unappealing 4:30am in the UK.
Here is the first start time of the weekend wherever you are in the world:
Local time: 8:30pm Thursday
UK time (BST):4:30am Friday
Central European Time (CET):5:30am Friday
United States (Eastern Time):11:30pm Thursday
United States (Central Time):10:30pm Thursday
United States (Pacific Time):8:30pm Thursday
South Africa: 5:30am Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):3:30pm Friday
Las Vegas GP FP2 - Friday, November 17, 2023
The joint-latest session start of the weekend, FP2 will get underway at midnight in Vegas – a manageable 8am or later in the European territories.
Local time: 12:00am Friday
UK time (BST):8am Friday
Central European Time (CET):9am Friday
United States (Eastern Time):3am Friday
United States (Central Time):2am Friday
United States (Pacific Time):12:00am Friday
South Africa: 9am Friday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):7pm Friday
Las Vegas GP FP3 - Friday, November 17, 2023
Back to the early starts in Europe for the last session of free practice, kicking off again at 8:30pm (Friday) local time and sliding into Saturday morning elsewhere in the world.
Here is the crucial start time wherever you are:
Local time: 8:30pm Friday
UK time (BST):4:30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET):5:30am Saturday
United States (Eastern Time):11:30pm Friday
United States (Central Time):10:30pm Friday
United States (Pacific Time):8:30pm Friday
South Africa: 5:30am Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):3:30pm Saturday
Las Vegas GP qualifying - Saturday, November 18, 2023
The first competitive running in Vegas may well be the easiest for many outside of the US to watch live, kicking off at a very workable 8am or later on Saturday morning. Stateside though, viewers may want to put a pot of coffee on.
Local time: 12:00am Saturday
UK time (BST):8am Saturday
Central European Time (CET):9am Saturday
United States (Eastern Time):3am Saturday
United States (Central Time):2am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time):12:00am Saturday
South Africa: 9am Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):7pm Saturday
When does the Las Vegas Grand Prix start?
Las Vegas GP race - Saturday, November 18, 2023
At last, we come to the main event – the first Saturday F1 race in 38 years. As usual, the time falls somewhere between the previous days' session times.
Here's when lights will go out all around the world:
Local time: 10pm Saturday
UK time (BST):6am Sunday
Central European Time (CET):7am Sunday
United States (Eastern Time):1am Sunday
United States (Central Time):12am Sunday
United States (Pacific Time):10pm Saturday
South Africa: 7am Sunday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):5pm Sunday
How to watch the Las Vegas GP live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Nevada, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
