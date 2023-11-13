F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weather forecast – potential coldest race ever at risk of rain

Chris Deeley

Monday 13 November 2023 00:27

It's a very, very different race weekend coming up in Las Vegas! While Singapore gives it all about being a night race, the Nevada desert might be the most real version of that we've ever seen.

A race weekend that's actually running Thursday-Saturday local time, with sessions that start – START! – at midnight local time. This is all new, and certainly new when it comes to racing in Vegas.

While previous trips to the Strip resulted in drivers struggling with extremely high temperatures, we're looking at the exact opposite this weekend.

In fact, Vegas might be in the running for the coldest race in F1 history if the mercury drops below about 5ºC on race day. Er, race night. Turns out deserts get cold in the middle of the night in mid-November.

READ MORE: F1 in Las Vegas: Dates, times and ticket prices for the showdown on the Strip

Dire warnings have been issued for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

A number of drivers are looking forward to the race in Nevada

Here's the forecast...

Las Vegas Grand Prix weather forecast

Thursday

The first session of the weekend is the joint-earliest of the weekend, and possibly the warmest. Kicking off at 20:30 local time, FP1 will enjoy – as far as the forecast can tell – temperatures in the early teens (ºC) or mid-50s, if you prefer the Fahrenheit scale.

Surprise surprise, FP2 will basically be the same but with a couple of notches dropped on the mercury.

Friday

Do you want the really fun news? While it's going to be fairly warm coming into FP3 in the mid-evening, with temperatures in the high teens (ºC) or low 60s (ºF), there's a more than 50% chance of rain in the day on Friday.

...And more than a 50% chance of rain in the night, too. With temperatures dropping to around 10-12ºC (50-55ºF) in the night, the combination of cold tyres and damp conditions could cause havoc.

Saturday

Oh, but the rain isn't satisfied with keeping itself to the qualifying sessions – as it was for much of the European season.

The hubris of a bona fide Saturday race could bring on Saturday conditions, with a 63% chance of rain predicted for the afternoon, and the lowest temperatures of the weekend (down into single digits Celsius, and into the 40s for the Fahrenheit fans) ready to leave a virgin track quite greasy for race day. Look out.

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1