When is the next F1 Grand Prix? Qualifying and race info for Las Vegas

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 11 November 2023 11:06 - Updated: 11:06

As the curtain starts to close on the 2023 season, F1 fans will be keen to cram in as much action as possible from the remaining races ahead of the dreaded three-month break.

With races taking place across the globe at an unprecedented pace, it can be challenging to stay abreast of the F1 world and pinpoint the sport's next destination.

But don't worry, as we're providing you with all details you need about what's coming up and which races remain in the Formula 1 season.

Here's everything you need to know...

There have been major changes to the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit since the 1980s

When is the next grand prix?

Yes, it's time for the much-anticipated return of Formula 1 to Las Vegas after four decades, and this time, they're going all out.

Unlike the somewhat lacklustre Caesars Palace Grands Prix of the '80s, the new 17-corner, 6.2km circuit will weave through the iconic landmarks of Sin City.

The effort invested in making the Las Vegas Grand Prix a hit is evident, with F1 snagging a rare Saturday night, primetime slot in the United States. The city's streets, including the famous Las Vegas Strip, are set to be transformed into a racing haven for the weekend.

Formula 1 in Las Vegas on a Saturday night? Now, that's bound to pique anyone's interest.

A huge 1.9km straight curves around the Las Vegas Strip, delivering Monza-like levels of speed

Where is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

The F1 cars will slither their way around Sin City with a brand-new street circuit in Las Vegas. According to Red Bull's Christian Horner, the layout resembles a pig – charming, but hey, the real deal is the racing action it promises!

A colossal 1.9km straight curving around the Las Vegas Strip, delivering Monza-esque levels of speed. Brace yourself for the thrilling moment drivers hurtle towards a three-apex chicane by Planet Hollywood, setting the stage for what could be one of the best overtaking opportunities on the lap.

Now, the catch is that it's all a bit of a gamble – literally and figuratively. Since it's the first time the drivers will be tackling this new layout, the Las Vegas Grand Prix promises to be a journey into the unknown for everyone involved.

There is no Sprint format taking place in Vegas and so qualifying returns to its usual Saturday slot

When is F1 qualifying?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is not a Sprint weekend, which we're sure will delight some. Yes, we're looking at you, Max.

So, following the normal FP1 and FP2 Friday format, and a third and final practice session on Saturday morning, qualifying will commence at 8am GMT, or 12am local time.

Lewis Hamilton is aiming to beat Sergio Perez to finish runner-up in the drivers' standings behind champion Max Verstappen

How many F1 races are left?

We are 21 races down in the 2023 season, and what a year it's been. While Red Bull and Max Verstappen romped to their championships with ease, there have been fascinating and battles and stories emerging all over the grid.

As we head into the final two races, in Las Vegas (16-18 November) and Abu Dhabi (24-26 November), Lewis Hamilton is hoping to pip Sergio Perez to P2 in the drivers' standings while Ferrari hunt Mercedes in their bid to finish runners-up in the constructors' championship.

