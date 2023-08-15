Las Vegas F1 track in 'VERY HECTIC' schedule to be completed in time

Luis Raya

Tuesday 15 August 2023 18:27

Crews are working "around the clock" to have the paddock ready for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled from November 16 to 18.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix marks the first race promoted and organised by Liberty Media, and it's poised to become one of the season's major highlights.

Serving as the 22nd event of the season, significant expectations surround it, given that it aligns with Formula 1's plan to further expand within the crucial US market.

Thus, Las Vegas becomes the third race to be held in the United States, following Miami and Austin, with substantial investment in the backdrop. The race will take place under the lights, promising to be one of the season's biggest spectacles.

"Each day, 450 laborers are working on the paddock site, with the project on schedule for obtaining its temporary occupancy certificate from Clark County as early as the middle of October”, said Las Vegas GP project manager Terry Miller, as quoted on Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Las Vegas will return to the F1 calendar after two appearances in 1981 and 1982

Paddock at 80% complete

With progress now at 80 per cent, the paddock includes a sprawling 300,000-square-foot, four-level structure set to serve as the "main hub or race activites for the Las Vegas Grand Prix."

Similarly, a structural support has been installed on the roof, which will house the LED screen in the shape of F1's logo, and it will undergo testing in the coming months.

Surrounding the paddock is the spectator area, which started in early August and is expected to continue until October, featuring several multi-level structures that provide diverse spaces for fans.

“We’ll be there in time for the race event, absolutely. These last three months are going to be very hectic”, added Miller.

