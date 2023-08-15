Marko, Alonso and Verstappen united in PROTEST against FIA

Luis Raya

Tuesday 15 August 2023 11:57 - Updated: 12:05

Helmut Marko has joined Alonso and Verstappen's protest for the reduction of weight and size of the current F1 cars.

Much has been discussed in recent years about the significant increase in size and weight of Formula 1 cars over the past decade, which appear disproportionate when compared to cars from the 2000s and 1990s.

In 2001, the minimum weight of an F1 car was 600 kg, whereas now it stands at 798 kg. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently stated his personal goal to reduce the excessive weight of current F1 cars.

"The size complicates things more than the weight. In the early corners of the race, it's now difficult to position the car solely due to its size, not its weight. I think significantly reducing the weight of the cars will be tough, as hybrid engines will always be heavier than regular engines, and safety in these cars is also much greater," said Fernando Alonso.

READ MORE: F1 legend claims regulations made in FAVOUR of Verstappen

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso share a post-race discussion

Verstappen, in comments reported by Motorsport.com, also expressed a similar sentiment: "I enjoyed the 2021 car more than the current one in terms of how agile it was. At low speeds now, it's a bit like a boat."

"We already have cars approaching the weight and size of sports cars. But the tracks remain the same. We would need to widen all the tracks by a meter to match the developments of the cars. All solutions should revolve around this issue. Cars need to become lighter and smaller again," Helmut Marko stated in Motorsport Total, echoing the sentiments of Verstappen and Alonso, and showcasing a consensus on the matter.

All eyes set on 2026

Helmut Marko also took the opportunity to discuss his collaboration with Ford starting in 2026, which will coincide with a major rule change.

"We have the best when it comes to internal combustion engines. And we have two very brilliant minds on the electric side," Marko said, confident in his bid for 2026.

The new regulations that will come into effect from 2026 will bring about some radical changes in terms of cars, including, among other things, internal combustion engines with neutral fuel, as well as an increase in the proportion of electric energy.

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 team LAUDED by Olympic gold medallist