Mercedes F1 team LAUDED by Olympic gold medallist

Sam Cook

Tuesday 15 August 2023 10:57

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Sir Ben Ainslie has lauded Mercedes F1 team whilst speaking about the high-performance partnership between Mercedes and the INEOS Britannia sailing team.

The most successful Olympic sailor of all time is now team principal of the INEOS Britannia sailing team, and had some kind words to say about Mercedes.

"It's turning into a really pivotal partnership," Ainslie said. "Both teams [sailing and F1] are really at the cutting edge of technology and sport, one with a Formula 1 race car, and one with an America's Cup race boat."

READ MORE: Toto Wolff: Net worth, wife and career profile of Mercedes giant

Mercedes-AMG F1 🤝 INEOS Britannia

Hear from @ineosbritannia Team Principal, Sir Ben Ainslie on the high-performance partnership between the British sailing team and our Team. ⛵ pic.twitter.com/UftFjfAc8p — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) August 14, 2023

Enjoying the partnership

Both teams will be able to gain knowledge from each other about what it's like being at the top of a particular sport, with sailing and F1 facing similar manufacturing, engineering and technological strategies.

"But nevertheless, a lot of the similar challenges in terms of computer simulation, the validation of that simulation feeding into the design tools.

"[There are also] manufacturing challenges, engineering challenges. Undoubtedly we're a stronger team for that and really enjoying the partnership."

Mercedes fans will not have much longer to wait before the team gets back on track at Zandvoort, with the season resuming in less than two weeks time.

The America's Cup gets underway next Thursday, with the competition concluding in October.

READ MORE: Hamilton and Alonso ranked BOTTOM by fellow F1 drivers