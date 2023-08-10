Hamilton and Alonso ranked BOTTOM by fellow F1 drivers

Neil Goulding

Thursday 10 August 2023 21:57

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso finally found themselves at the bottom of the pecking order, after the current crop of Formula 1 drivers were quizzed on the various ages of their on-track rivals.

In the latest episode of F1's series 'Grill the Grid' the drivers were put on the spot once again in another round of general trivia.

Hamilton and Alonso both took time of their busy schedules to take part in F1's much loved quiz series, which required them to rank all the drivers on the circuit in age order.

And it was 38-year-old Hamilton and 42-year-old Alonso who found themselves at the foot of the table, with the drivers being asked to put the youngest at the top and the oldest at the bottom.

McLaren youngster Oscar Piastri, 22, topped the list as one of the sport’s most promising young stars, two decades younger than Aston Martin driver Alonso.

F1 drivers by age

Oscar Piastri, 21

Logan Sargeant, 22

Yuki Tsunoda, 22

Lando Norris, 23

Zhou Guanyu, 23

Lance Stroll, 24

George Russell, 25

Charles Leclerc, 25

Max Verstappen, 25

Esteban Ocon, 26

Alex Albon, 26

Pierre Gasly, 27

Nyck de Vries, 28

Carlos Sainz, 28

Kevin Magnussen, 30

Sergio Perez, 33

Valtteri Bottas, 33

Daniel Ricciardo, 34

Nico Hulkenberg, 35

Lewis Hamilton, 38

Fernando Alonso, 41

