F1 legend claims regulations made in FAVOUR of Verstappen

Anna Malyon

Monday 14 August 2023 13:57

Two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen believes modern Formula 1 cars are made for ‘one driver’, specifically Max Verstappen’s RB19.

Despite F1 teams claiming they do not tailor cars to specific drivers, Hakkinen suggests this is not the case.

Speaking in an interview with the French version of Motorsport.com, Hakkinen spoke about attempting to beat Verstappen in the Red Bull.

“These Formula 1 cars are made for one driver. For Max, it’s a car made to measure for him. The way he turns the wheel, almost everything is made for him,” he said. So, if you put a driver in the same team, driving the same car, he’ll have a different driving style. Maybe it won’t work. That driver needs to be in another team, where he can develop the car for him so that it suits him.”

Hakkinen believes that due to cars being made specific for the driver, having the same car as your teammate does not guarantee parallel performances.

Max Verstappen has been close to unstoppable behind the wheel of the RB19

Beating the Best

This suggests why Sergio Perez has not been able to match his team-mates' victories at Red Bull this season.

Verstappen currently occupies top spot in the drivers’ championship, with a significant lead of 125 points over Red Bull teammate Perez in second. He is well on track to secure his third consecutive drivers’ championship.

Red Bull have won every single Grand Prix this season, with Verstappen claiming the majority of wins while Perez has managed to only secure two.

Hakkinen also discussed who he believes could beat Verstappen in the Red Bull if their cars on equal footing.

"There are so many excellent drivers... Lewis is obviously a great World Champion, who has done a fantastic job over the years,” he added. George Russell is undoubtedly an incredible and hard-working young pilot.

“Lando Norris, Piastri... I would say that Piastri and Lando are really interesting right now because they are fighting against each other, they are on the razor's edge. It can be a very interesting combination.”

As the season progresses, the question of who can truly rival Verstappen remains unanswered, possibly due to driver specific designs.

