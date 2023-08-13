Former F1 driver insists Red Bull's dominance ISN'T about their car

Jay Winter

Sunday 13 August 2023 15:57

Former Formula 1 driver Marc Surer has insisted that Max Verstappen is the reason Red Bull's RB19 is so dominant, pointing to Sergio Perez's performances in the same car as the actual level.

The Swiss driver turned TV commentator acknowledged that Adrian Newey's car is formidable, but was adamant that it's Verstappen's faultless driving which has elevated the team to its current heights.

Verstappen's remarkable season is undeniable, with the Dutch driver securing a staggering 10 wins from the opening 12 races, amassing an impressive 314 world championship points. The apparent domination of Red Bull has led to discussions about the RB19's overwhelming prowess on the track.

Yet, Surer, who has been closely observing the dynamics of the championship, offered an alternative viewpoint.

"I believe that the Red Bull's level is where Checo Perez is," he said in an interview with Formel1.de. "He is a good driver but not a superstar. All the rest is made up by Max."

Surer elaborated on Verstappen's driving style, highlighting the confidence that has made him the 'perfect' F1 driver.

"He has gained a self-assuredness," said the 71-year-old. "He's also been thinking more carefully now, acting with prudence and not making any reckless moves. He is just simply perfect."

READ MORE: Former world champion believes EVERY F1 driver is better than he ever was

Verstappen leads Perez by 125 points after just 12 Grand Prix weekends

Surer was quick to acknowledge that Verstappen's collaboration with a top-tier car is a contributing factor, but he emphasised that the RB19's supremacy isn't as 'overwhelmingly dominant' as it may seem.

"Yes, he's in the best car, but the best car isn't as overwhelmingly dominant as Max seems to make it," he added. "He was impulsive when he entered Formula 1, made mistakes, but he was also incredibly fast. Now he's extremely quick and doesn't make mistakes anymore."

Although Verstappen will be enjoying his well-earned break, there is no doubt that the Dutchman will be looking forward to his home Grand Prix where is aiming to equal Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive race wins.

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen: His life in F1 and how he drove Max to greatness