Red Bull already sending parts to F1 race MONTHS away

A pitlane reporter has revealed that Red Bull have already begun shipping parts for a race months down the line.

The relentless march of F1 takes its toll not just on drivers, but also on the incredible logistical ballet that keeps the sport moving.

With a record-breaking 24 races spanning the globe this year, teams have a monumental task in ensuring their cars and equipment arrive at each circuit on time and in pristine condition.

Teams rely on a combination of aeroplanes, ships, and trucks to move their huge collection of essential parts - everything from car components to everyday tools.

For races outside Europe, teams rely on sea freight. Each team uses up to six massive containers, each estimated to weigh 24 tonnes, that crisscross the globe in a carefully planned route.

Red Bull are in quest to win a third consecutive constructors' title

Kravitz revealed Red Bull already sent parts to Singapore

Sky Sports pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz has revealed in his Ted's Notebook show at the Chinese GP that Red Bull have started to ship components for the Singapore GP, which will be held in September this year.

"The sea freight started its journey around the world in Milton Keynes, in the Red Bull factory, obviously," Kravitz said.

"And got a boat to China, and now it is going on a slow boat from China to Singapore. The Singapore Grand Prix is in September.

"Today is April 21st, so this sea freight is going to spend summer in a storage compartment, the 13-amp cables, the adaptors, and electrical spares, all 261 kilos of them and then [after the race], they are going to go to Abu Dhabi."

