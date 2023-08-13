Marko makes ASTONISHING claim about Verstappen dominance

Luis Raya

Sunday 13 August 2023 14:57

Helmut Marko discusses Max Verstappen's dominance and is certain that he could win with any car on the grid.

Max Verstappen is having a dream season: 10 wins in 12 races and a 125-point lead over his teammate Sergio Perez, who sits in second place in the standings, making it one of the most dominant seasons in history.

Verstappen had no competition in 2022, clinching the championship with five rounds to spare, and he's now closing in on his third consecutive title, further cementing his legacy.

The Dutch driver has evolved significantly over time, transitioning from an aggressive and sometimes reckless driver to perhaps the most well-rounded on the current grid.

"The Max of 2020 cannot be compared to the Max of 2023; he has gained tremendous authority. For me, the master of racecraft has always been Hamilton, the way he managed his tires... And now Max is on par there, if not even better, because he's superior in pure speed. There has been an incredible process of maturation," said Marko in an interview with Motorsport-Total.com.

Those days when Verstappen was just a young kid wanting to compete with the best are long gone, as he's now become a legend in the sport.

Max wouldn't have a problem with another team

Marko has showered praise on Verstappen's current form, asserting that the key to his success isn't solely reliant on his car's performance. According to Marko, Verstappen would excel at any team and could even clinch pole position with any car under 'crazy conditions', like those witnessed in the recent Belgian Grand Prix.

"Max would be in a league of his own with any car. When the conditions are like that, he would put an AlphaTauri or a Haas on pole."

"It would be hard to tell how long he would have the motivation to fight with an AlphaTauri. Because Max is different. There will come a day when he'll say, 'Thank you, that's it,'" concluded Marko.

