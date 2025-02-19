F1 take VITAL step with major Las Vegas GP change confirmed

Emily Prazer has been appointed as the president and the CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix in a vital change for Formula 1.

Prazer played an instrumental role in the development of the Las Vegas GP’s return in 2023, where she worked alongside Renee Wilm to attract corporate partners to the event.

Prazer helped convince major brands such as Heineken, American Express, Red Bull and Puma to jump on board with the event, whilst also liaising with Las Vegas hotels during the running of the grand prix weekend.

Now, it has been confirmed via her LinkedIn that Prazer has been promoted to the role of president and CEO of the Las Vegas GP, taking over from Wilm who will move over into Liberty Media’s operations as their chief legal and administrative officer.

The Las Vegas GP returned in 2023

Max Verstappen was crowned the 2024 world champion in Las Vegas

Vegas Mastermind Emily Prazer earns huge promotion

Graduating from The University of Birmingham, Prazer became sales manager at IMG from 2011 to 2015, before moving onto News UK as a sports solutions and partnerships manager.

However, she joined F1 in 2017 and dealt with grand prix organisers across the world as senior manager, promoter and business relations, before undertaking the role of head of commercial development, race promotion, in 2019.

Prazer has also been promoted to F1’s chief commercial officer, as she continues her rapid rise through the sport's ranks.

Her recent appointment will help further the growth of F1 in the US whilst engaging with the local community, starting with Las Vegas’ Grand Prix Plaza facility.

The project will get underway later in 2025, and will allow F1 to hold year-round activities that generate revenue from the site throughout the year.