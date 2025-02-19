F1 News Today: Horner HUMILIATED at London launch as Hamilton delivers incredible snub
F1 News Today: Horner HUMILIATED at London launch as Hamilton delivers incredible snub
Christian Horner was booed during Formula 1's live launch after the Red Bull boss was humiliated in the event's opening segment by Jack Whitehall.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton SNUBS F1 75 as Ferrari star plays CLASSIC game
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were caught snubbing the live action on stage at the F1 75 live event as the new Ferrari team-mates were intrigued by a game of chess.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA announce MASSIVE Monaco Grand Prix change for 2025 season
The FIA have confirmed a change for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix in a bid to prompt more exciting racing.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton REUNITES with Mercedes in London meeting
Lewis Hamilton reunited with his former Formula 1 team Mercedes at F1 75's live launch in a heartwarming red carpet appearance.
➡️ READ MORE
Alpine CONFIRM new driver signing ahead of 2025 season
An Alpine star has landed a fresh role with a new team ahead of the 2025 season, extending their contract with the Enstone outfit.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA dealt blow as steward role SNUBBED by Schumacher replacement
- 33 minutes ago
Lando Norris reveals BRUTAL Sky Sports presenter put down from F1 rival
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Horner HUMILIATED at London launch as Hamilton delivers incredible snub
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen and Red Bull stun with RED car as NEW F1 TV deal confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 00:22
F1 2025 cars: EVERY team including Hamilton Ferrari debut
- Yesterday 23:50
Ferrari unveil SHOCK Hamilton F1 2025 car colour change
- Yesterday 23:28