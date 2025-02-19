F1 News Today: Horner HUMILIATED at London launch as Hamilton delivers incredible snub

Christian Horner was booed during Formula 1's live launch after the Red Bull boss was humiliated in the event's opening segment by Jack Whitehall.

Hamilton SNUBS F1 75 as Ferrari star plays CLASSIC game

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were caught snubbing the live action on stage at the F1 75 live event as the new Ferrari team-mates were intrigued by a game of chess.

FIA announce MASSIVE Monaco Grand Prix change for 2025 season

The FIA have confirmed a change for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix in a bid to prompt more exciting racing.

Lewis Hamilton REUNITES with Mercedes in London meeting

Lewis Hamilton reunited with his former Formula 1 team Mercedes at F1 75's live launch in a heartwarming red carpet appearance.

Alpine CONFIRM new driver signing ahead of 2025 season

An Alpine star has landed a fresh role with a new team ahead of the 2025 season, extending their contract with the Enstone outfit.

