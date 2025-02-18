Alpine CONFIRM new driver signing ahead of 2025 season

An Alpine star has landed a fresh role with a new team ahead of the 2025 season, extending their contract with the Enstone outfit.

Nina Gademan raced in the 2024 season of F1 Academy as a wildcard entrant at the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort with the Prema Racing team, taking part in both races that weekend and walking away with an impressive 13 points.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo RETURN path emerges as team boss plots comeback

READ MORE: Wolff Mercedes release confirmed after Hamilton relationship terminated

Following the end of the 2024 season, Alpine confirmed that Gademan, who also raced in the F4 British Championship last year, will join the team, becoming a full-time F1 Academy racer.

Now, as part of that contract to become a driver within Alpine's junior ranks, Gademan has landed a full-time seat in the sport with Prema Racing, where she will race alongside Doriane Pin and Tina Hausmann.

WATCH F1 75 LIVE: Everything you must know on TODAY'S O2 F1 car launch extravaganza

Alpine boast a plethora of talent in their academy

F1 Academy enters its third season in 2025

To shop official Alpine F1 merchandise, click here for a variety of team jackets, t-shirts and hoodies, all new for 2025.

Gademan's new Alpine contract

While Pin and Hausmann are supported by Mercedes and Aston Martin respectively, Gademan's role as an Alpine junior driver means that she joins 2024 F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling, F2 star Victor Martins and F3 racer Sophia Floersch in the team's talent-packed academy.

Gademan, who is still only 21 years old, will make her full-time debut with Prema Racing at the season-opening Grand Prix of China on March 21-23.

Speaking in an official press release confirming the news, Gademan said: "It’s an amazing opportunity to race full-time with Prema after driving at the F1 Academy race at Zandvoort as their wild card.

"We showed great potential so I can’t wait for this season to start with such a successful team!"

Meanwhile, Prema Racing team principal Rene Rosin said: "We were really impressed by Nina in her first outing with our team at Zandvoort, and we are happy to welcome her for the full 2025 season.

"She can be a leading competitor in the upcoming series and we feel we are already on the same page in terms of preparation."