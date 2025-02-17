Wolff Mercedes release confirmed after Hamilton relationship terminated

A new release from Mercedes' watch partner, IWC, has been confirmed with Toto Wolff after Lewis Hamilton’s relationship with the brand has officially come to an end.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion completed his switch to Ferrari in January, where he made his debut at the team’s private testing track at Fiorano.

Hamilton’s first week with the team was captured in a series of social media releases from Ferrari, which showed the 40-year-old in red for the first time.

Amongst these social media posts, Hamilton was also pictured in an atmospheric post on the misty racetrack dressed in a suit and wearing a Richard Mille watch, a significant departure from his days at Mercedes.

Toto Wolff worked closely with Lewis Hamilton throughout his tenure at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season

IWC announce new Wolff Mercedes watch release

F1 legend Hamilton previously wore IWC watches when he drove for Mercedes, with the brand serving as the team’s official time-keeping partner.

Throughout their partnership, IWC watches have been worn by Mercedes drivers celebrating on the podium, and an embroidered depiction of the watch was also added to their race suits.

However, Hamilton will no longer showcase the brand following his departure to Ferrari, with Mercedes team principal Wolff seemingly taking centre stage with IWC instead.

The watch brand announced a new release in partnership with Wolff, with his contribution to Mercedes’ success over the years being marked with a limited edition watch titled the Big Pilot Shock Absorber XPL Toto Wolff x Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team.

IWC’s new watch will be worn during F1’s live launch at the O2 arena in London, where new team-mates George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will present their 2025 challenger for the first time.

