Aston Martin announce driver change for 2025 season

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have announced a major change for Lance Stroll ahead of the upcoming season.

The sport's 2025 championship campaign is set to begin at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16, where all 10 teams and 20 drivers will take to the track competitively for the first time this year.

After last season saw Red Bull finally toppled from their top spot in the constructors' standings by McLaren and Ferrari, the 2025 championship is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent years.

On top of this, 2024 saw reigning champion Max Verstappen involved in quite a fight against his closest title challenger Lando Norris and, although the British star may not have beaten the Dutchman last year, Norris and McLaren are quickly becoming the favourites as the season opener approaches.

Further down the order were Mercedes and Aston Martin, with the latter team flailing behind the top four, having only managed to secure 94 points across the entire season from the performances of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll remain as Aston Martin's F1 lineup for 2025

In 2025, F1 design legend Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin

Aston Martin reveal Stroll's striking new look for 2025

Whilst Lawrence Stroll's outfit may have had a year to forget on track, their feat of securing the blockbuster signature of F1 design guru Adrian Newey will certainly go down as the highlight of their 2024.

Newey shocked the motorsport world by announcing last year that he would be leaving Red Bull after his highly successful stint with the team, instead leaning towards a new challenge of transforming Aston Martin into championship contenders.

Whilst the team's driver duo of Alonso and Stroll will remain unchanged, the team have begun debuting their new looks ahead of the championship opener, including a striking change of helmet design for the Canadian racer.

The new lid features Stroll's driver logo and the helmet itself features an iconic metallic green design, which has become synonymous with Aston Martin.

In a post on their official account on social media platform 'X', Aston Martin wrote: "Fresh lid for 2025. @lance_stroll".