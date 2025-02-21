close global

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton in TESTING Ferrari shakedown as star departure confirmed

Lewis Hamilton has taken part in a Ferrari shakedown ahead of his first Formula 1 season with Fred Vasseur's outfit.

Williams star confirms team-mate EXIT ahead of 2025 season

Williams Formula 1 star Alex Albon has confirmed a major exit concerning his new team-mate Carlos Sainz ahead of the duo's debut season racing alongside each other.

Verstappen told to FORGET Lewis Hamilton rivalry as depth of Red Bull issues emerge

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been told to forget all about his former fierce rivalry with racing legend Lewis Hamilton.

British ICON joins F1 lineup in bizarre appearance

A British icon has joined the 2025 Formula 1 lineup in a bizarre social media post which has captured the imagination of fans everywhere.

Verstappen poses UNIQUE hack after FIA swearing update

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has suggested an interesting hack to tackle the FIA's latest rule change.

