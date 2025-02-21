F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton in TESTING Ferrari shakedown as star departure confirmed
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton in TESTING Ferrari shakedown as star departure confirmed
Lewis Hamilton has taken part in a Ferrari shakedown ahead of his first Formula 1 season with Fred Vasseur's outfit.
➡️ READ MORE
Williams star confirms team-mate EXIT ahead of 2025 season
Williams Formula 1 star Alex Albon has confirmed a major exit concerning his new team-mate Carlos Sainz ahead of the duo's debut season racing alongside each other.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen told to FORGET Lewis Hamilton rivalry as depth of Red Bull issues emerge
Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been told to forget all about his former fierce rivalry with racing legend Lewis Hamilton.
➡️ READ MORE
British ICON joins F1 lineup in bizarre appearance
A British icon has joined the 2025 Formula 1 lineup in a bizarre social media post which has captured the imagination of fans everywhere.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen poses UNIQUE hack after FIA swearing update
Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has suggested an interesting hack to tackle the FIA's latest rule change.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton in TESTING Ferrari shakedown as star departure confirmed
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen issues relationship update as F1 star facing ‘UGLY’ future - GPFans Recap
- Yesterday 23:56
British ICON joins F1 lineup in bizarre appearance
- Yesterday 22:58
Verstappen delivers CAUTIOUS Red Bull relationship update
- Yesterday 21:58
Norris and Piastri facing 'ugly' McLaren relationship
- Yesterday 20:56
Verstappen poses UNIQUE hack after FIA swearing update
- Yesterday 19:29