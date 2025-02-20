Verstappen poses UNIQUE hack after FIA swearing update

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has suggested an interesting hack to tackle the FIA's latest rule change.

The four-time champion was met with his fair share of punishments from the sporting governing body in 2024 with his protests coming to a head at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Dutchman managed to secure his fourth consecutive drivers' title at the 2024 Las Vegas GP, landing himself in hot water with the FIA throughout the season.

The Red Bull star was handed multiple penalties for his on-track antics in 2024 on top of being handed a community-service style punishment for using foul language during an FIA press conference in Singapore.

After swearing in frustration over the performance of his Red Bull machinery, Verstappen triggered a vast debate that has now spread across the world of motorsport following the FIA's updated rules on X-rated language.

Max Verstappen will have to watch his language in 2025 or face a huge fine from the FIA

Max Verstappen was crowned the 2024 world champion despite frequent penalties from the FIA last season

Verstappen teases cheeky language switch in swearing row

Verstappen and the 19 other drivers on the 2025 grid are currently coming to terms with the FIA's rule changes and preparing themselves for the opening round of the new season in less than one month.

F1 fans got their first look at the stars of the sport in a first-of-its-kind live season launch in London earlier this week, where Verstappen and new team-mate Liam Lawson spoke to press for the first time as an official driver duo.

Speaking to media before the event at the O2, Verstappen proposed a cheeky tactic on how to get around the new FIA swearing regulations and fines that could accompany them.

"Maybe I should just start swearing in Dutch and not in English," the reigning champion joked.

"Or in Limburgish, that's even better. What is an example of a swear word in Limburgish?

"Of course I'm not going to say that now!"