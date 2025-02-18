F1 star SLAMS FIA as controversial punishment issued

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has criticised the FIA’s clampdown on swearing, with the governing body issuing their first misconduct punishment of the year at the World Rally Championship last weekend.

The FIA announced further fines for swearing in 2025, with drivers even being threatened with a race ban if they continue to use foul language in interviews or press conferences.

Not only does this rule apply to F1, but all racing series governed by the FIA, with the new measures coming into effect at Rally Sweden where Adrien Fourmaux was fined €10,000 and hit with a suspended €20,000 fine for using 'inappropriate language' during a TV interview.

Referring to a stage 11 incident, the French driver said ‘we f***ed up yesterday', with a stewards report stating this example as a reason for the fine.

F1 drivers will have to watch their language in 2025

The FIA's clampdown on swearing has taken effect after an infamous incident with Max Verstappen in 2024

Will we see similar FIA swearing fines in F1 this season?

Speaking to the media during Williams’ 2025 car launch at Silverstone, Carlos Sainz assessed the FIA’s new decision, agreeing on the one hand that drivers should show restraint from swearing in press conferences.

However, the Spaniard then proceeded to criticise the FIA and slammed them for their clampdown on foul language over team radio, which he deemed as too far.

Ex-Ferrari star Carlos Sainz delivers his verdict on FIA swearing saga

"F1 drivers should be controlled enough doing press conference and media appearances not to swear, and I am in favour of making an effort as a group – when all the kids are watching us in press conference or in front of the media – to at least have good behaviour and decent vocabulary," Sainz said.

"At the same time, do I think this is too much for radio communication and the adrenaline and the pressure that we have inside the car?

“Yes, I think it's too much what the FIA is trying to achieve with bans and everything, because for me that's a fundamental part of the sport, where you guys get to see the real emotion and real pressure and the real excitement on the voice and even sometimes, unfortunately, a vocabulary of a racing driver."