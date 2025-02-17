How to watch the LIVE F1 O2 car launch

The F175 live event takes place later this week on February 18, as the O2 Arena plays host to a 2025 car unveiling.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is one of the most hotly-anticipated seasons in the sport's modern history, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari, and a plethora of other driver moves taking place as a result.

On top of this, the season marks the 75th anniversary of the sport, and the championship battle looks wide open in both the drivers' and constructors' championships.

To mark this special occasion, F1 have penned in an unprecedented season-opening event at the O2 Arena in London, but when is it and how can you watch it?

What is the F1 live event?

On February 18, all 10 teams will present their 2025 challengers to a live audience at the O2 Arena in London, in a first of its kind event that will provide a central location to see the official liveries of all the teams.

However, teams are still opting to do individual car launches themselves too, with McLaren and Williams already dropping their 2025 cars, and Ferrari set to unveil their full car design the day after the live event.

In these cases, teams dropping their official car before the event were advised not to showcase the livery they will be using in 2025, instead presenting their cars with special one-off liveries, and teams unveiling their cars after the event will still be showcasing their official liveries at the event, but not the full chassis.

Yes, it's all a little confusing, but all teams, team principals and drivers will be present in London for the glamorous event.

Some teams have already unveiled their 2025 chassis

How to watch F1's live car launch event

15,000 fans will get the opportunity to see the unprecedented event live at the O2 Arena, but how about if you weren't one of the lucky few to get tickets?

F1 fans in the UK will be able to watch the F175 event live on Sky Sports F1, with the sport's global broadcasters all confirming that they will be showing the event on their channels.

Alternatively, F1 fans can also catch the event for FREE on the official F1 YouTube channel, and across other social media pages including X and Instagram, with it kicking off at 8pm GMT.

