Mercedes set for shock 2025 ABSENCE as F1 plans take major turn

Mercedes will have a major 2025 absence ahead of the upcoming Formula 1 season, according to reports.

The Brackley-based outfit bid farewell to Lewis Hamilton in 2024, who left the team for Ferrari after over a decade of success with Mercedes, where he won six world titles.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner in RESIGNATION update as Red Bull chief’s RELEASE confirmed

READ MORE: Verstappen 'will join' Aston Martin after BOMBSHELL claim

Mercedes opted to replace the seven-time world champion with their junior driver and 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli, who will drive alongside George Russell in 2025.

As the team fields a younger driver pairing this year, Mercedes decided on experience for their reserve role, with axed Sauber star and former driver Valtteri Bottas returning to the team.

Kimi Antonelli will race for Mercedes in 2025

George Russell will step up as lead driver at Mercedes in 2025

Mercedes set for Silverstone absence

However, Mercedes fans will have a little longer to wait before they catch a glimpse of their 2025 challenger, with the team expected to forgo an official launch of the W16.

For the first time ever, all 10 F1 teams will unveil their 2025 liveries during a live event at the O2 arena in London, on February 18.

Despite this, many teams have opted to still retain their individual car launches, with Ferrari debuting their full car design the day after that F175 event on February 19.

Williams will reveal their car early, on Valentine’s Day, although this will be with a ‘bespoke one-off livery’ ahead of the live launch in London.

However, according to Motorsport.com, Mercedes will not undergo an official car launch, with the team expected to unveil their full car design during a filming day at the Bahrain International Circuit on February 25, the day before pre-season testing at the circuit which is set to take place from February 26-28.

Mercedes have previously launched their cars at Silverstone, but this year will be absent from the home of the British Grand Prix, instead set to change their plans to launch the full car design just a few weeks before the start of the 2025 season.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as full grid complete

Related