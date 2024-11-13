Hamilton Ferrari debut announced in extraordinary F1 statement

Formula 1 will mark its historic 75th anniversary with a new event to open the 2025 F1 season.

Next season is one of the most hotly-anticipated seasons in F1 history, with Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari sparking a plethora of changes up and down the F1 grid.

Following a thrilling 2024 in which seven drivers have claimed race victories, there is real hope that next year's championship battle is one of the most open in F1 history, with four teams arguably in contention before the season gets underway.

Now, F1 have confirmed an iconic new launch event in an official statement, with the first chance for fans to see Hamilton in his Ferrari attire alongside the 2025 Ferrari car now officially being given a date.

The event will take place at London’s O2 Arena on February 18 2025, where fans will have the chance to see all 20 drivers, 10 teams and team principals come together for a world-first season launch.

For the first time in F1 history, every team - including Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull - will unveil their 2025 liveries in a shared live event.

The special anniversary celebration will be open to fans, with ticket sales starting on November 15 at 10:00 AM in the UK.

The O2 Arena event will immerse attendees in the world of F1, offering not only the thrill of livery reveals but also the chance to see the drivers and team principals discuss the season ahead, offering insights into their preparations and ambitions.

In addition to the livery reveals, the event will showcase the upcoming driver line-ups, including an interactive experience where fans can witness the sport’s biggest names in a setting that highlights F1’s legacy and its future.

As Formula 1 commemorates 75 years of racing, the launch event will celebrate the sport’s evolution and its drivers’ quest for the 2025 championship.

10 Teams, 20 Drivers, 1 Massive Launch 😍​​



Save the date for F1 75 LIVE at The O2 – 18.02.25! 🌟



Pre-Sale for @AmericanExpress Cardmembers THIS Thursday – public on-sale THIS Friday 🎟



Tickets ➡ https://t.co/NHtIo3HaiD#F1 #F175LIVE pic.twitter.com/cxgpvvSWfQ — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2024

