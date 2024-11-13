F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari debut confirmed as SHOCK early departure announced
F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari debut confirmed as SHOCK early departure announced
Formula 1 will mark its historic 75th anniversary with a new event to open the 2025 F1 season, marking the first time fans will get to see Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari attire.
Key FIA official in Abu Dhabi 2021 fallout has SHOCK departure announced
The FIA, Formula 1's governing body, have announced the immediate departure of one of the organisation's key figures.
MAJOR Mercedes change announced in official statement
A significant change involving Mercedes Formula 1 team has been announced, as they embark on a new chapter in the sport.
Horner's Red Bull BONUS revealed in mammoth salary unveiling
Christian Horner has further strengthened his position as Formula 1’s highest-earning team principal.
F1 fans fume at Hamilton’s Michael Schumacher tribute
Lewis Hamilton has sparked controversy among Formula 1 fans after contributing a foreword to a newly-released book celebrating the legendary Michael Schumacher.
Horner tipped over F1 star's STUNNING Red Bull return in driver axe
A former Formula 1 driver has called on Christian Horner to go all guns blazing to secure the services of a former Red Bull star for 2025.
Latest News
HISTORIC Hamilton-Newey team up set for Las Vegas Grand Prix appearance
- 4 minutes ago
Axed F1 star's NEW racing venture revealed
- 1 hour ago
F1 team boss 'wants' SHOCK driver switch before 2025 season
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton Ferrari debut announced in extraordinary F1 statement
- 2 hours ago
FIA hand down Red Bull verdict in illegality claim after HQ visit
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec