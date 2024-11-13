F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari debut confirmed as SHOCK early departure announced

Formula 1 will mark its historic 75th anniversary with a new event to open the 2025 F1 season, marking the first time fans will get to see Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari attire.

Key FIA official in Abu Dhabi 2021 fallout has SHOCK departure announced

The FIA, Formula 1's governing body, have announced the immediate departure of one of the organisation's key figures.

MAJOR Mercedes change announced in official statement

A significant change involving Mercedes Formula 1 team has been announced, as they embark on a new chapter in the sport.

Horner's Red Bull BONUS revealed in mammoth salary unveiling

Christian Horner has further strengthened his position as Formula 1’s highest-earning team principal.

F1 fans fume at Hamilton’s Michael Schumacher tribute

Lewis Hamilton has sparked controversy among Formula 1 fans after contributing a foreword to a newly-released book celebrating the legendary Michael Schumacher.

Horner tipped over F1 star's STUNNING Red Bull return in driver axe

A former Formula 1 driver has called on Christian Horner to go all guns blazing to secure the services of a former Red Bull star for 2025.

