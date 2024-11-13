close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari debut confirmed as SHOCK early departure announced

Formula 1 will mark its historic 75th anniversary with a new event to open the 2025 F1 season, marking the first time fans will get to see Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari attire.

➡️ READ MORE

Key FIA official in Abu Dhabi 2021 fallout has SHOCK departure announced

The FIA, Formula 1's governing body, have announced the immediate departure of one of the organisation's key figures.

➡️ READ MORE

MAJOR Mercedes change announced in official statement

A significant change involving Mercedes Formula 1 team has been announced, as they embark on a new chapter in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner's Red Bull BONUS revealed in mammoth salary unveiling

Christian Horner has further strengthened his position as Formula 1’s highest-earning team principal.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 fans fume at Hamilton’s Michael Schumacher tribute

Lewis Hamilton has sparked controversy among Formula 1 fans after contributing a foreword to a newly-released book celebrating the legendary Michael Schumacher.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner tipped over F1 star's STUNNING Red Bull return in driver axe

A former Formula 1 driver has called on Christian Horner to go all guns blazing to secure the services of a former Red Bull star for 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 News Today: Hamilton in MAJOR career announcement as champion reveals 2021 talks
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton in MAJOR career announcement as champion reveals 2021 talks

  • Yesterday 18:50
F1 News Today: Verstappen team-mate debate triggered as Red Bull SWITCH announced
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen team-mate debate triggered as Red Bull SWITCH announced

  • November 11, 2024 20:38

F1 Legends

HISTORIC Hamilton-Newey team up set for Las Vegas Grand Prix appearance

  • 4 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton Ferrari debut confirmed as SHOCK early departure announced

  • 52 minutes ago
F1 Off the Track

Axed F1 star's NEW racing venture revealed

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 team boss 'wants' SHOCK driver switch before 2025 season

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2025

Hamilton Ferrari debut announced in extraordinary F1 statement

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA hand down Red Bull verdict in illegality claim after HQ visit

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Standings

