F1 fans fume at Hamilton’s Michael Schumacher tribute

Lewis Hamilton has sparked controversy among Formula 1 fans after contributing a foreword to a newly-released book celebrating the legendary Michael Schumacher.

The book, released to mark the 30th anniversary of Schumacher’s first F1 championship title, has been promoted on Schumacher’s official Instagram account, which is managed by his family.

The post celebrated Schumacher’s early success, saying, "Thirty years ago in November, a young driver from Kerpen, Germany, set out to become a mighty force in the paddocks of the world."

The family’s decision to include Hamilton’s words in this tribute, however, has divided fans on social media.

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher share the record for the most F1 world championships

Lewis Hamilton works with Michael Schumacher's son Mick at Mercedes

Hamilton & Schumacher's F1 status

Hamilton and Schumacher are considered two of the sport’s all-time greats, each holding a record seven world titles.

The pair raced together on track between 2010-2012, as Schumacher decided to make a comeback with Mercedes, a seat that Hamilton would later occupy after Schumacher's second retirement.

Schumacher's family continues to honour his legacy while maintaining strict privacy regarding his condition, after a skiing accident in 2013 left him with life-changing injuries.

Now, the German champion's official Instagram page has confirmed the release of a new book, titled World Championship Cars: Michael Schumacher.

Some fans took to social media to voice their frustration at Hamilton’s contribution to the book, however, with one critic remarking, "Why is Hamilton's face in the same book as Michael Schumacher?"

Another wrote, "Why do you have to insult us Michael’s fans with Hamilton’s picture or mention in this book? As [an] eternal Schumacher fan it’s a huge disrespect to me and of many others I am sure."

"I would have bought the book but Lewis Hamilton no thanks there can only be one the true champ goat msc," commented a fan in German.

