Hamilton pays LEGENDARY Schumacher tribute in official release

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has paid a stunning tribute to fellow seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher in his latest release.

The Brit and the German are undoubtedly two of the finest drivers to ever get behind the wheel of an F1 car, with the debate set to rage on for generations over who is the greatest.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen break plans revealed as MAJOR 2025 driver announcement confirmed

READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton change ahead of Las Vegas GP

In recent years, given his talent, more races on the calendar, and Mercedes' dominance, Hamilton has been able to break record after record of Schumacher's, with the Brit now having the most race wins, pole positions and podiums in F1. However, there are still plenty of Schumacher records that remain intact.

One metric he is yet to surpass Schumacher in, for example, is world championships, with both tied on seven.

Hamilton - who is set to join Ferrari in 2025 - still has the opportunity to make it eight, of course, and how iconic it would be to do it with the Italian team.

Michael Schumacher celebrating during his Ferrari days in 2005

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2025

READ MORE: Hamilton frustrations BLAMED on Ricciardo problem

Lewis Hamilton pays Michael Schumacher tribute

Schumacher himself won five of his seven world championships with the Scuderia, making for a formidable partnership not too dissimilar to the one we have seen more recently between Hamilton and Mercedes.

Schumacher was a two-time champion when he joined Ferrari in 1996, though, having won his first championship in 1994 and his second in 1995, both with Benetton.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Schumacher's maiden championship win, an official book is set to be released later this month titled 'World Championship Cars: Michael Schumacher'.

Michael Schumacher in the 1994 Benetton

The book is set to feature exclusive studio photography of all of Schumacher's championship-winning cars and promises fans that it 'captures the special aura' of the champion vehicles.

Incredibly, Hamilton has provided the foreword for the book, with the official account of Michael Schumacher on X now sharing the Brit's legendary one-line tribute.

Hamilton kicks off the book with a classy message: "From one legend to another."

READ MORE: Red Bull announce Perez release ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Thirty years ago in November, a young driver from Kerpen, Germany, set out to become a mighty force in the paddocks of the world.



Celebrating the anniversary of Michael’s first @F1 title with this opulent book.



Foreword by F1-legend Lewis Hamilton.https://t.co/r6KDcR85kM pic.twitter.com/PDexLf5rYN — Michael Schumacher (@schumacher) November 8, 2024

READ MORE: Former F1 boss warns Hamilton to CANCEL Ferrari contract

Related