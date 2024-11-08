Red Bull announce Perez release ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
Red Bull have made an announcement regarding under-performing driver Sergio Perez ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Perez has come under severe scrutiny this season having suffered a disastrous slump in form which has seen him collect just 48 points in his last 15 outings.
With his last appearance on the podium coming back in April, the Mexican driver currently finds himself down in eighth on the drivers' leaderboard.
That run, coupled with a drop-off in performance from team-mate Max Verstappen, has seen the Milton Keynes-based outfit slump to third in the standings with just three races remaining.
Pressure mounting on Perez
There have been a number of questions raised over the future of Perez despite him having signed a new deal with the team earlier this season. Team boss Christian Horner has consistently backed his underperforming driver, but has made no secret of the fact that he is under pressure to improve.
With the likes of Visa Cash App RB duo Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson waiting in the wings for an opportunity, Perez may find himself without a seat for 2025 if he can't show some signs of life before the campaign comes to an end.
For now, though, the six-time winner has the team's backing and that of his adoring fanbase.
And, ahead of the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, Red Bull have released an exclusive special-edition cap for Perez fans to purchase.
The cap offers a throwback to the team's early days in the sport with a real retro feel, featuring Perez's iconic number 11 branding.
