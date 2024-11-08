Red Bull announce Perez release ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Red Bull have made an announcement regarding under-performing driver Sergio Perez ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Perez has come under severe scrutiny this season having suffered a disastrous slump in form which has seen him collect just 48 points in his last 15 outings.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce NEW driver signing as official Sainz statement issued

READ MORE: Williams issue official statement over Sainz to Red Bull transfer

With his last appearance on the podium coming back in April, the Mexican driver currently finds himself down in eighth on the drivers' leaderboard.

That run, coupled with a drop-off in performance from team-mate Max Verstappen, has seen the Milton Keynes-based outfit slump to third in the standings with just three races remaining.

READ MORE: Axed F1 star Ricciardo pictured in NEW team gear

Sergio Perez has suffered a dramatic drop-off in performance this season

Perez and Max Verstappen appear set to lose out on constructors' title

Pressure mounting on Perez

There have been a number of questions raised over the future of Perez despite him having signed a new deal with the team earlier this season. Team boss Christian Horner has consistently backed his underperforming driver, but has made no secret of the fact that he is under pressure to improve.

With the likes of Visa Cash App RB duo Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson waiting in the wings for an opportunity, Perez may find himself without a seat for 2025 if he can't show some signs of life before the campaign comes to an end.

For now, though, the six-time winner has the team's backing and that of his adoring fanbase.

And, ahead of the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, Red Bull have released an exclusive special-edition cap for Perez fans to purchase.

The cap offers a throwback to the team's early days in the sport with a real retro feel, featuring Perez's iconic number 11 branding.

READ MORE: McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed

Present meets the past ⏪ Throwing it back to the early days of the Team 🧢



Our special-edition @neweracap Retro Re-Edition cap is on sale 👇 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) November 5, 2024

To represent Sergio Perez with Red Bull's latest release, click here to shop official merchandise.

READ MORE: Red Bull announce NEW driver signing as 2025 lineup complete

Related