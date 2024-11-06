Red Bull announce NEW driver signing as 2025 lineup complete

Red Bull have announced the signing of an exciting new driver ahead of the 2025 season.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit are already stacked when it comes to drivers, with talent spreading across several formulas and age groups.

In Formula 1, for example, between the main team and Visa Cash App RB, there is Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson. Meanwhile, the team also boast some impressive junior names, including Formula 2 stars Isack Hadjar and Ayuma Iwasa.

Now, Red Bull's talent pool has gotten even deeper, with the team confirming the acquisition of former Alpine junior Nikola Tsolov.

Max Verstappen leads the way in terms of Red Bull talent

Red Bull junior star Isack Hadjar is currently P2 in the F2 standings

Red Bull sign new driver

Born in 2006, Tsolov made his single-seater debut in 2022, claiming the F4 Spanish championship in his first campaign. The following season, Tsolov made the step up to Formula 3, although found things more difficult, finishing 23rd in the standings.

Despite this, Tsolov was retained by ART for the 2024 season, where he currently sits 11th in the standings, with one feature and two sprint race wins under his belt.

As part of their driver signing announcent, Red Bull confirmed that the Bulgarian-born driver would once again be competing in F3 next season.

"We’re excited to welcome @nikola_tsolov to the Red Bull Junior Team 🙌," Red Bull Junior Team announced on Instagram.

"He’ll be teaming up with Campos Racing for the 2025 Formula 3 season 🏁."

Having signed for Campos, Tsolov completes their driver lineup for F3 in 2025.

The 17-year-old will drive alongside Mari Boya and Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak with the Spanish team.

