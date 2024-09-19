Red Bull sign 13-YEAR-OLD Marko wonderkid

Red Bull have recruited a brand new driver to their ever-growing family after signing another young talent.

Helmut Marko, the team's head of driver development, is always on the prowl for the next Max Verstappen, having gifted the three-time champion with a Formula 1 seat at just 17 years of age, he became the youngest driver the sport has ever seen.

After debuting with Toro Rosso (now VCARB) in 2014, Verstappen joined the Red Bull family full-time in 2015 before swiftly being promoted to their main team for the 2016 season, where he remains to this day having secured three consecutive championships.

It now appears Marko is looking to emulate the success that Red Bull have experienced with Verstappen, as last week it was announced that Rocco Coronel had joined the Red Bull junior programme.

At just 13 years old, Coronel, the son of Dutch racing driver Tom Coronel, was recruited as part of the team’s talent programme, despite previously being disregarded because of his age.

Max Verstappen has achieved three drivers' titles with Red Bull

Brothers Tom and Tim Coronel come from a family of racing drivers

Red Bull secure 'next Max Verstappen'

Marko has his pick of a talented pool of young drivers, having previously praised the likes of Red Bull juniors Isack Hadjar and Arvid Lindblad, who have achieved success in F2 and F3 respectively.

Red Bull continue to contribute to their junior programme and recently conducted a ‘shoot-out’ test in Spain, where a spot within the team was on the cards.

Several drivers were invited to try out for the spot, all aged between 13-16. It was Coronel who excelled, one of the youngest among the pack, and following the test, the young star was signed to the programme.

Coronel's father, a successful racing driver himself, revealed how his son managed to impress Red Bull bosses.

"The great thing was that Rocco drove a Formula 4 car for a day,” he told De Telegraaf.

“That went so well that they put him in a GP3 car the next day. It's actually bizarre for a thirteen-year-old boy.

“But the great thing is that he's very relaxed about it. I also try to play everything down a bit.

“It also ensures that he's never nervous or very impressed by anything. Not even during that test."

