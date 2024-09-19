F1 News Today: FIA set to make crucial change as Mercedes unveil BRAND NEW car design

The FIA is set to make a crucial change this week as the sport heads to Singapore.

Mercedes to unveil COMPLETELY NEW car design for next F1 race

Mercedes have unveiled a new car design ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix and it looks brilliant.

Horner delivers ABSURD comparison following Newey loss

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has made a very strange comment regarding Aston Martin and Adrian Newey.

Red Bull chief reveals KEY upgrade timeline before dropping huge championship bombshell

The date that could signal the end of Red Bull's struggles has been set - and it isn't far away!

F1 star details latest INSANE sporting feat

An F1 star has detailed his latest sporting feat away from the track and it is insane!

