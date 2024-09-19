close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Audi F1 project could see star DITCH current team

Audi F1 project could see star DITCH current team

Audi F1 project could see star DITCH current team

Audi F1 project could see star DITCH current team

A Formula 1 driver could leave his current team for Audi's F1 project, his team boss has revealed.

Audi are set to enter the grid in 2026, taking over what is currently Sauber, but despite their entry being a year away, the German brand are already making moves.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA set to make crucial change as Mercedes unveil BRAND NEW car design

WATCH Norris “not worried” about Red Bull, father Perez hospitalised

READ MORE: Red Bull exodus continues as F1 rival lands key 'talent'

Former Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto has been hired by the team as chief operating and chief technical officer, for example, whilst Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley is set to become Audi team principal.

On track, the team have already snapped up Niko Hulkenberg, too, with the German set to drive for Sauber in 2025 and then for Audi when they enter the sport in 2026.

Audi are set to enter F1 in 2026
Mattia Binotto is COO and CTO for Audi's F1 project

Which driver will Audi sign next?

Hulkenberg's team-mate for next season and beyond is yet to be named, however, and several names have been linked so far.

Red Bull junior star Liam Lawson is one name to be mentioned in relation to the vacancy, whilst another junior star in Gabriel Bortoleto has also been touted.

More senior options linked to the seat include current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas and retired four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Now, though, F1 team boss James Vowles has revealed that he would not stand in the way of one of his current stars were an opportunity within the team to become available.

Franco Colapinto was promoted to F1 by Williams at the Italian Grand Prix, and despite being only two races into his career, he has already impressed, producing a solid drive at Monza and backing it up with a points finish in Baku.

"In two races he showed the world he's deserving of a place in Formula 1," Vowles told motorsport.com.

Franco Colapinto has impressed during his brief F1 career

"So I have always been a firm believer that you have to let good drivers race. So we'll see if we can find a way of working with Audi in that circumstance. That's what I was implying for next year.

"Let's see what it ends up being because we have our driver line-up cemented - I think it's still the right line-up for Williams as we're growing and becoming world championship material.

"But I'm incredibly proud, like a father, of what Franco's achieved, and want him to be successful, and also the right way of having him back here in Williams performing is making sure that he's building his career. Simple as that."

As Vowles alluded to, Colapinto, despite impressing so far, cannot drive at Williams next season because their driver lineup is already locked in.

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz are both contracted to the Grove-based outfit for 2025.

READ MORE: Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED after huge FIA announcement

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Formula 1 FIA Audi Sauber
FIA fine F1 team over BIZARRE incident
Latest F1 News

FIA fine F1 team over BIZARRE incident

  • September 16, 2024 13:07
FIA investigating F1 team after BIZARRE error
Latest F1 News

FIA investigating F1 team after BIZARRE error

  • September 14, 2024 15:19

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Wolff hypes up RIVAL young drivers ahead of Antonelli debut

  • 2 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes announce huge change as F1 star set to DITCH team

  • 37 minutes ago
FIA

FIA set to review CONTROVERSIAL rule after 'harsh' criticism

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Driver Transfers

Audi F1 project could see star DITCH current team

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ricciardo faces major Red Bull risk as F1 opportunities dwindle

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Key Verstappen ally gets new job as CONSEQUENCES revealed for F1 champion

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x