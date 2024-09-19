Audi F1 project could see star DITCH current team

A Formula 1 driver could leave his current team for Audi's F1 project, his team boss has revealed.

Audi are set to enter the grid in 2026, taking over what is currently Sauber, but despite their entry being a year away, the German brand are already making moves.

Former Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto has been hired by the team as chief operating and chief technical officer, for example, whilst Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley is set to become Audi team principal.

On track, the team have already snapped up Niko Hulkenberg, too, with the German set to drive for Sauber in 2025 and then for Audi when they enter the sport in 2026.

Hulkenberg's team-mate for next season and beyond is yet to be named, however, and several names have been linked so far.

Red Bull junior star Liam Lawson is one name to be mentioned in relation to the vacancy, whilst another junior star in Gabriel Bortoleto has also been touted.

More senior options linked to the seat include current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas and retired four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Now, though, F1 team boss James Vowles has revealed that he would not stand in the way of one of his current stars were an opportunity within the team to become available.

Franco Colapinto was promoted to F1 by Williams at the Italian Grand Prix, and despite being only two races into his career, he has already impressed, producing a solid drive at Monza and backing it up with a points finish in Baku.

"In two races he showed the world he's deserving of a place in Formula 1," Vowles told motorsport.com.

"So I have always been a firm believer that you have to let good drivers race. So we'll see if we can find a way of working with Audi in that circumstance. That's what I was implying for next year.

"Let's see what it ends up being because we have our driver line-up cemented - I think it's still the right line-up for Williams as we're growing and becoming world championship material.

"But I'm incredibly proud, like a father, of what Franco's achieved, and want him to be successful, and also the right way of having him back here in Williams performing is making sure that he's building his career. Simple as that."

As Vowles alluded to, Colapinto, despite impressing so far, cannot drive at Williams next season because their driver lineup is already locked in.

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz are both contracted to the Grove-based outfit for 2025.

