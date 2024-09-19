Wolff hypes up RIVAL young drivers ahead of Antonelli debut

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has lavished Kimi Antonelli’s rivals with praise after a spectacular showing at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Whilst Oscar Piastri achieved his second grand prix victory in Baku, the youngsters of Formula 1 also produced impressive results.

Williams' latest star Franco Colapinto demonstrated why he was the right man to replace Logan Sargeant, securing his first points finish in P8 just behind his team-mate Alex Albon.

Ollie Bearman, who replaced a banned Kevin Magnussen for the Azerbaijan GP, also delivered a points finish in P10 - beating experienced team-mate Nico Hulkenberg.

Franco Colapinto finished P8 in Baku

Ollie Bearman beat Nico Hulkenberg during his grand prix debut for Haas

Toto Wolff on F1's next generation

The British star will make his full-time debut for Haas in 2025, but the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has proven that youth is no barrier to talent in F1.

This ethos also seems to be favoured by Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, who has opted for the youth of Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at the team.

The Italian was parachuted straight into Formula 2 from Formula Regional, and despite only being sixth in the standings has done enough to convince Mercedes that he is the best option for their future.

Toto Wolff hails 'new level' of young drivers

Discussing Antonelli’s arrival at Mercedes with Sky Germany, Wolff was asked if the young drivers who performed well in Baku validated his decision to sign the 18-year-old for 2025.

"Yes, if he [Antonelli] does the same. As you said, the level of these guys is just very high," Wolff said.

"Colapinto comes around the corner and drives into Q3, and also Bearman was strong. So let's see who will come to Formula 1 next year.

"In any case, a new level, which in my opinion is coming."

