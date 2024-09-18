F1 star details latest INSANE sporting feat
Valtteri Bottas has revealed the full details of his latest extreme sporting challenge after he cycled across the Mediterranean Sea on a water bike.
Now competing in Formula 1 for Stake F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton's former Mercedes team-mate has picked up many sporting side hustles outside of motorsport in recent years.
The 35-year-old has not had a fruitful 2024 season, currently sitting at the bottom of the drivers' championship standings with zero points alongside team-mate Zhou Guanyu and Logan Sargeant, who was recently axed from the sport mid-season.
The Sauber driver didn't let his torrid time on track stop him from completing yet another daring feat, crossing the Mediterranean in just 22 hours, as part of a charity event that pushed him to new physical and mental limits.
Bottas, who is no stranger to endurance challenges, participated in the gruelling event as part of a four-person team that cycled from Corsica to Monaco.
Bottas' epic Mediterranean journey
The challenge, organised by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, saw five teams take on the 180 km journey across the open sea using water bikes.
Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Bottas described the unique experience and how it tested his limits in ways unlike anything he had done before.
“Yeah, I don't like to stand still. I'm always on the move,” Bottas said when asked about his intense off-track activities.
Bottas’ team were not alone in the challenge; competing against four other teams, all tasked with cycling on water bikes across the Mediterranean Sea.
Bottas recounted how surreal his experience was, especially when he found himself pedalling on open water through the night.
"Obviously, with a team of four. So not alone. But it was pretty, pretty epic."
Bottas explained: "I've never experienced anything like that. Imagine being in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea at night, pedalling. It's just crazy, and I'm glad I did it."
Known for his love of fitness and extreme challenges, Bottas continues to push boundaries during his time away from the F1 circuit, posting about the feat on his personal Instagram.
While many drivers take time to rest and recharge during breaks, Bottas takes on new adventures, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most determined and physically resilient athletes in the sport.
Nevertheless, he could end up with a lot more free time next season given he is yet to solidify a seat for 2025.
