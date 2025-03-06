Axed F1 star 'ready' for stunning racing return

close global

Jude Short
A Formula 1 star is already looking at getting back on track with a return after losing his race seat recently in the sport.

Last season saw a significant amount of changes to the grid, with a few rookies given opportunities to step up to F1, in a 'silly season' that was headlined by Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.

This included Sauber promoting Gabriel Bortoleto, with the 20-year-old Brazilian a clear standout in F2, becoming the series' champion in 2024.

However, this move left modern F1 icon Valtteri Bottas without a seat - in a move that will see the Finn off the grid for the first time since 2012.

Valtteri Bottas has returned to Mercedes this year

Valtteri Bottas will appear in Race of Champions

While Bottas has managed to secure a seat as Mercedes' reserve driver for this season, his future in motorsports as a whole is somewhat unknown.

But a post made on X, alongside freestyle motocross and stunt performing legend Travis Pastrana, confirms that the 35-year-old will take part in the Race of Champions (ROC) on March 7 and 8.

The ROC is a yearly event that pits the best racers from multiple motorsport disciplines against each other in equal cars.

ROC's format is an elimination bracket, with drivers in teams of two based on their nation along with one team being a team of 'All-Stars'.

Bottas is partnered with fellow countryman Heikki Kovalainen, who raced for McLaren in 2008 and 2009 - and only last year underwent heart surgery following the diagnosis of a serious condition.

Will Valtteri Bottas have an F1 seat in 2026?

Heikki Kovalainen was a familiar sight to F1 fans in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Pastrana, pictured in the photo with Bottas, is set to race alongside NASCAR legend Kurt Busch.

This is the first time that the event will be held in the Southern Hemisphere and more specifically Australia - a country Bottas performed a hilarious advert in back in 2024.

For Bottas, a seat back in F1 would be the ideal outcome - and it's clear with his debut in the ROC that he still loves to race.

