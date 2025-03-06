Axed F1 star 'ready' for stunning racing return
Axed F1 star 'ready' for stunning racing return
A Formula 1 star is already looking at getting back on track with a return after losing his race seat recently in the sport.
Last season saw a significant amount of changes to the grid, with a few rookies given opportunities to step up to F1, in a 'silly season' that was headlined by Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull facing demotion as major testing problem emerges
READ MORE: Hamilton summoned to Ferrari HQ over 'critical' factor
This included Sauber promoting Gabriel Bortoleto, with the 20-year-old Brazilian a clear standout in F2, becoming the series' champion in 2024.
However, this move left modern F1 icon Valtteri Bottas without a seat - in a move that will see the Finn off the grid for the first time since 2012.
Valtteri Bottas will appear in Race of Champions
While Bottas has managed to secure a seat as Mercedes' reserve driver for this season, his future in motorsports as a whole is somewhat unknown.
But a post made on X, alongside freestyle motocross and stunt performing legend Travis Pastrana, confirms that the 35-year-old will take part in the Race of Champions (ROC) on March 7 and 8.
The ROC is a yearly event that pits the best racers from multiple motorsport disciplines against each other in equal cars.
ROC's format is an elimination bracket, with drivers in teams of two based on their nation along with one team being a team of 'All-Stars'.
Bottas is partnered with fellow countryman Heikki Kovalainen, who raced for McLaren in 2008 and 2009 - and only last year underwent heart surgery following the diagnosis of a serious condition.
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Axed F1 star 'ready' for stunning racing return
- 4 minutes ago
F1 driver 'only going to last a race or two' of 2025 season
- 1 hour ago
Freshly empowered Carlos Sainz blasts F1 testing in fiery tirade
- 2 hours ago
Mercedes F1 team discuss FIA compliance after George Russell question raised
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton summoned to Ferrari HQ over 'critical' factor
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull facing demotion as major testing problem emerges
- Today 06:57